Axios argues Nancy Pelosi's 'feigned forgetfulness' is part of her political strategy

Conservative pundits criticized Axios on Tuesday for trying to explain away Speaker Nancy Pelosi's gaffes as part of her political "strategy" against the GOP, including her "feigned forgetfulness."

"As Republicans fight among themselves, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is showing the myriad ways she deals with the GOP herself," Axios reporter Alayna Treene wrote.

"We've seen Pelosi cut opponents off at the knees, like she did with President Trump, or pretend to forget their names," Treene argues, referencing a February press conference in which the speaker accidentally referred to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. as "Don Johnson," a la the "Miami Vice" actor. But Axios says it was no accident.

Treene argues that Pelosi's "feigned forgetfulness" is not a flaw but a key feature of her playbook. For instance, Treene says, Pelosi has only "acted" as if she can't remember her colleagues' names, a tactic she also supposedly employed with McConnell during coronavirus relief negotiations.

Conservative blogger Erick Erickson said he didn't find the Axios piece to be all that "insightful."

Others were surprised by Axios' take, musing that the media wouldn't grant the same narrative to a Republican Speaker of the House.

"What''s with this Pelosi fan mail?" asked Fox News contributor Miranda Devine.

"Is this 'news,' analysis, or just distribution from Nancy’s PR team?" other Twitter users wondered.

Pelosi was recently mocked for posting the wrong photo while trying to wish San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays a happy 90th birthday, instead sharing a picture of another Black baseball player, Willie McCovey. That error did not make it into Axios' report, suggesting the outlet accepted it as an actual mistake.