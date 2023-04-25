Avengers director predicts artificial intelligence will be able to make movies in two years

Joe Russo, who has co-directed Marvel movies like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War" predicts that in two years artificial intelligence could be making moves, according to comments he made at the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland.

When asked for his prediction, Russo speculated that AI will be creating movies in two years, adding that moviegoers will eventually be able to create different movies on the spot.

"Potentially, what you could do with [AI] is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling," Russo said on a panel moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub. "So you have a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie or a TV show. You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice. It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you."

Russo appeared alongside Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games Donald Mustard, and discussed contemporary storytelling, gaming and looking at the future for video games, movies and television, according to Collider.

"I’m on the board of a few AI companies," Russo said. "I’m gonna speak from my experience of being on the board of those companies, [so] there are AI companies that are developing AI to protect you from AI. And unfortunately, we’re in that world, and you will need an AI in your life because whether we want to see it developed or not, people who are not friendly to us may develop it anyways. So, we’re going to be in that future. The question is, then, how we protect ourselves in that future?"

Russo also addressed the "fear" that many people have "whenever you talk about a subject like this."

"What I'm saying is that everything is going to evolve, and you're either going to evolve with it or you're going to be left behind," he warned. "That's how it's always worked throughout history. And we're at a critical juncture of evolution."

