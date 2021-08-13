Australia lawmaker blasts coronavirus overreactions: ‘We are locking down because someone sneezes’

George Christensen, a member of Parliament in Australia, spoke Thursday about what he viewed as coronavirus overreactions in his country during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

AUSTRALIA’S CAPITAL CITY TO ENFORCE SNAP LOCKDOWN AFTER ONE NEW COVID-19 CASE

GEORGE CHRISTENSEN: We are suffering from what is ‘pandemic policy insanity’ in this country. … The city of Canberra, which I’m currently in -- one single case and the entire 400,000-plus population moved into lockdown, basically stay-in-place orders, businesses shut down that are deemed non-essential.

It’s very interesting, we have government naming which people have essential roles in our society and which don’t.

This is happening across every inch of this country. Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, over in Perth. … We are locking down because someone sneezes, quite frankly. And worse than that, we have state borders that are shutting as well.

I fear that there is too much fear about this virus.

