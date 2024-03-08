Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Aunt of murdered Texas teen calls for stricter laws as illegal immigrant with criminal past pleads not guilty

Rafael Govea Romero is accused of stalking and killing Lizbeth Medina while on probation in December 2023

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Aunt of girl allegedly killed by illegal immigrant on probation speaks out: 'Laws should be stricter'

Aunt of girl allegedly killed by illegal immigrant on probation speaks out: ‘Laws should be stricter’

Ana Medina, the aunt of 16-year-old murder victim Lizbeth Medina, on the need for stronger laws to prevent more violence and similar tragedies.

The aunt of a Texas teenager allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant with a criminal history is calling for stricter laws to stop offenders from being given a "long leash" with probation.

Rafael Govea Romero, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, is accused of stalking and then stabbing to death 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in the Edna apartment that she shared with her mother in December 2023.

Romero was reportedly on probation for a burglary in Schulenburg, Texas, about 60 miles from Edna, in 2022.  Edna police believe Romero may also be tied to a burglary that occurred at Lizbeth's home about a month before her killing.

MOM OF TEXAS TEEN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT CALLS FOR CHANGE AFTER LAKEN RILEY MURDER

Rafael Govea Romero and Lizbeth Medina

Rafael Govea Romero, an "undocumented male" whom officials believe is "the person responsible for the death of Lizbeth Medina," was arraigned Thursday on capital murder charges at the Jackson County Courthouse. (Edna Police Department/ Edna Police Department)

"Why was he allowed on a long leash while others with lesser offenses are not given second chances?," Ana Medina asked on "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

"Criminal histories should be not be given any leniency. Anyone on probation shouldn't be let loose on a loose leash, they should be tight. They should be not given second chances if it's a more habitual felony." 

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston lodged an immigration detainer with the Jackson County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Romero following his arrest.

"We're focusing on felonies," Ana continued. "I do, however, highlight the need of stricter laws and consequences for those who do tend to have violent tendencies."

Rafael Govea Romero charged in connection with Texas cheerleader Lizbeth Medina's murder Video

Ana's sister, Jacqueline Medina, had left the apartment she shared with Lizbeth early on Dec. 5 for work. Her daughter typically left for school afterward, but that day she neither made it to school nor the Christmas parade that her cheer team was supposed to be practicing for. Later that evening, Jacqueline found her daughter dead in their bathtub.

Jacqueline has said neither she nor her daughter knew Romero but noted that their house had been burglarized on Nov. 13, about a month before the teenager's murder. Police were able to locate the suspect thanks to cellphone data and other evidence tying him to the crime scene.

"It's been very hard for us and family," Ana said. "Every day that just passes by, is harder to bear. But I'm here today standing up for justice for her and beside my sister, like I told her since day one."

Romero pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Thursday. 

"He entered a plea of not guilty. We look forward to his trial to defend his case. He is innocent," said Romero's defense attorney, Chris Iles, after the suspect was arraigned in Jackson County Court.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.