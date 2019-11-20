Associated Press deletes tweet falsely claiming Trump contradicted Sondland's testimony with direct quote

The Associated Press was forced to take down a tweet that inaccurately claimed President Trump had contradicted the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, despite Trump and Sondland using the same words.

Speaking to reporters before departing on a scheduled trip to Texas, Trump claimed Sondland's testimony meant "it's all over" for the proceedings and that the House inquiry into Trump needed to come to a halt.

Trump then read from notes, "'I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell [President Volodymyr] Zelensky to do the right thing.'" Earlier, Sondland testified that Trump previously said those words after the ambassador asked the president what he wanted from Ukraine.

"It was a very short, abrupt conversation," the ambassador said. "He was not in a good mood, and he just said, 'I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing.' Something to that effect."

However, The Associated Press tweeted that Trump's remarks were "contradicting" Sondland's.

"Contradicting the testimony of his own ambassador, President Trump says he wanted "nothing" from [Ukraine] and says the #ImpeachmentHearings should be brought to an end," the now-deleted tweet read.

Critics slammed the news outlet for the inaccurate tweet.

"This is not a contradiction. It is a direct quote from Amb. Sondland's testimony," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., reacted.

"It’s a direct quote from Sondland’s testimony about his conversations with Trump, you incompetent liars," The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote.

After deleting the tweet, The Associated Press then wrote how Trump was "highlighting" Sondland's testimony, but adding that Sondland "said at other points that there was a quid pro quo involving" the Ukrainian government.

The AP also said, "An earlier tweet that didn’t make clear that President Trump was quoting from Gordon Sondland’s testimony in which he was quoting Trump has been deleted."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.