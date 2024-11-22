Ashley Madison reveals top 20 American cities for scandalous, adulterous behavior this winter

Americans may want to pay close attention to their spouses this winter as Midwestern cities like Cincinnati and Minneapolis joined warm-weather party destinations as places where adultery is likely.

Controversial online dating service Ashley Madison, which caters to married people and uses the slogan "Life is short. Have an affair," examines which cities have the most signups per capita across America on a regular basis. Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable provided Fox News Digital with an exclusive look at the 20 cities across America that are ripe for winter affairs.

"It's a really interesting time of the year as we walk into winter and what a lot of online daters like to refer to as ‘cuffing season,’ where you try to lock down a partner for the colder months. We at Ashley Madison wanted to take a look at our data to see where affairs are more likely to potentially happen this coming winter," Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable told Fox News Digital.

"What's fascinating, the top hot spots for the cold nights are certainly in a lot of the warm weather spots with four of the top five places landing in Florida, including Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Incidentally, with Las Vegas dropping in at number three," Keable added. "But when you drill down a little bit beyond the top five, you start to see that a lot of winter hot spots and possibly some après-ski areas are going to be the highlight of activity for a lot of online married daters this winter."

Indeed, cold weather cities including Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Denver have prominent placement on the scandalous list.

Top 20 U.S. hot spots for non-monogamy this winter, according to Ashley Madison:

Miami Orlando Las Vegas Tampa Cincinnati Atlanta Minneapolis Richmond Buffalo Saint Paul Pittsburgh Spokane Cleveland Denver Baton Rouge Tuscon Reno Colorado Springs Bakersfield Aurora

Keable believes the findings prove "infidelity and adultery are ubiquitous across America," and cheating could occur anywhere. He said members exist in every state in the country, across every ethnicity, religion and economic level.

"Cincinnati is a perfect encapsulation of why our business exists. It's not a hotbed of traditional dating activity in the winter, people would assume because it's colder weather, you're going to get a lot of snow. But what it shows you is that typical middle America, average blue-collar people are looking for things outside of the traditional norms of monogamy," Keable said.

"I think Cincinnati is a great representation of that. You know, it's a good business city. You have some really top tier companies that operate out of there. But a lot of blue-collar workers," he continued. "And what they're saying to us and to the world is that maybe monogamy doesn't work for everybody and we're going to choose discretion and we're going to choose Ashley Madison to fulfill what's missing over the cold winter nights."

Colorado had three cities make the list, which doesn’t surprise Keable one bit.

"Colorado is a winter destination town and people don't just hunker down there. They revel in winter life, and I think that creates a lot more opportunities to have adultery-type activities or not traditional or nontraditional non-monogamy activities," he said.

Ashley Madison also released a report, "Lifting the Veil on Infidelity," which explores the thoughts of people seeking non-monogamous relationships.

"What we really have found is both men and women are seeking intimate physical relationships as their primary rationale around joining a site like Ashley Madison. It's not necessarily just for the excitement or the scandal," Keable said.

In addition to "reasons for infidelity," the study also explores rates of people willing to forgive their significant other for straying, the influence of pop culture and a "shift in shame" surrounding infidelity.

According to Ashley Madison, the data reveals "greater acceptance towards infidelity is occurring not only with Ashley Madison members, but among the general population as well."

Keable offered advice to any men who are troubled by the findings.

"You partner, if she is going out on Friday and Saturday nights without you, and you think she's with her girlfriends, maybe you want to check on that. And maybe more importantly, have a conversation with her about are her bedroom needs being met? Because that is why women are looking to have partners outside of their marriage," he said.

"They don't necessarily dislike their partner. In fact, they often will tell us they love their family. They love their husband, but they're unwilling to compromise on an unfulfilling sex life," Keable continued. "So, if you don't want your wife joining Ashley Madison, not only should you ask her what she wants in the bedroom, you better figure out a way to deliver in a way that satisfies her needs more often than not."