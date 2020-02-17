Schwarzenegger thanks Trump for addressing California homelessness: 'It has become a crisis'

After former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauded President Trump for addressing California’s housing and homeless crisis, the former movie star appeared on Fox News on Sunday to explain how the state became plagued by sky-high prices for housing.

“When it comes down to it, California was going through a period where we had kind of had a no-growth movement,” Schwarzenegger told “The Next Revolution” with Steve Hilton.

“Therefore there was no supply anymore so the demand became bigger and bigger and the prices of homes now went up,” Schwarzenegger said, referencing California's “no-growth movement” causing a “disruption” in the supply and demand of housing.

Schwarzenegger said that apartments in Santa Monica or Brentwood, Calif. range from $2,000-3,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,000 for a two-bedroom one.

“No one could afford it except people that made a lot of money so it priced people out of their homes,” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger also said the environmental movement prevented new construction and it has “backfired,” driving California’s “no-growth movement.”

Schwarzenegger thanked Trump last week for his efforts to combat the homelessness crisis in California.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was in Los Angeles Friday to participate in a homelessness summit. Carson’s move comes after Trump’s previous criticism of current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which the president said that Newsom is “doing a really bad job” at addressing homelessness.

Schwarzenegger said that California provided 63 trailers for the homeless, noting the insignificant steps lawmakers are taking to address the problem.

"There are 60,000 homeless in Los Angeles," he said.

"We have a major problem. It has become a crisis," said Schwarzenegger, explaining why he convened a symposium last week called "Unhoused: Addressing Homelessness in California," which brought together federal, state and local officials along with representatives on both sides of the political aisle.