Arizona AG torches Biden DOJ over lawsuit to block proof-of-citizenship voter law: 'Height of absurdity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed the Department of Justice Wednesday for its lawsuit to block the state's citizenship voter law. Brnovich blasted the "absurdity" of the lawsuit on "The Faulkner Focus."

ARIZONA AG BRNOVICH FIRES BACK AT DOJ PLAN TO SUE OVER STATE'S ELECTION LAW

MARK BRNOVICH: Unfortunately, the lawlessness of the Biden administration is really going unchecked, and that's why me and some of my colleagues have to constantly be in court trying to hold them in check, whether it's over... unconstitutional vaccine mandates or COVID relief bills, or now on the border, Title 42. And now the Biden administration is suing our state just because we have a requirement that if you want to vote in a presidential election or if you want to vote by mail, you have to show proof of citizenship. And it is the height of absurdity that the Biden administration has incentivized and decriminalized people coming into this country illegally, and now they don't want Arizona to check for citizenship... You don't need to be a rocket scientist or even an astronaut to figure out what's going on here with the Biden administration.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: