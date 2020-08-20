Ari Fleischer calls out New York Times for giving Cohen, Mueller indictments front page treatment, burying Durham guilty plea

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer took aim at The New York Times on Thursday over what he suggested was a double standard in its coverage of the recent guilty plea from the Durham probe looking into the handling of the Russia investigation.

Last week, Fox News reported that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was expected to plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of the investigation into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Clinesmith officially pled guilty on Wednesday.

However, Flesicher pointed out a discrepancy between how the Times covered the Clinesmith guilty plea versus its coverage of the Russia investigation and the guilty plea from former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

MSNBC'S RACHEL MADDOW SKIPS DURHAM PROBE'S GUILTY PLEA -- DESPITE PREVIOUS RUSSIA OBESSION

The former George W. Bush White House press secretary shared screenshots of three front-page covers featuring the Mueller probe indictments of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, and Roger Stone and the top-billing treatment Cohen received after pleading guilty for violating campaign finance laws. Fleischer also highlighted that the Clinesmith guilty plea was on page A16.

"Guess what the difference is among these three stories of guilty pleas/indictments that made the NYT front page and the one that was buried on P. 16??" Fleischer tweeted.

The Times wasn't the only outlet to downplay the recent developments in the Durham probe. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow completely avoided the news despite having intensely covered the Russia investigation.