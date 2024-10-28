AOC says 'plenty of people aren't happy' about Kamala Harris campaigning with Liz Cheney

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. D-N.Y., weighed in on Kamala Harris' latest campaign strategy, admitting she doesn't love the fact that the vice president has been joined by former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney at events in recent weeks.

AOC was asked by CNN host Kate Bolduan on Monday about Harris' comments calling Cheney a "true patriot," wondering whether that might actually hurt Democrats with left-wing voters, to which the "Squad" Democrat said, "there's plenty of people that aren't happy about that and I think that is part of the nature of putting together a coalition."

"I don't love it, but that doesn't mean that we aren't on the same team and we aren't on the same page when it comes to who is unequivocally the better candidate in order to win the presidential election," she added.

Other progressive Democrats have been upset with Harris' decision to lean on Liz Cheney in the weeks ahead of the election, suggesting the vice president should focus more on her Democratic base, according to media reports.

Cheney, an anti-Trump Republican, has appeared on the campaign trail with Harris several times. Other progressive leaders, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have reportedly been "relegated to low-profile roles," according to the AP.

"The truth of the matter is that there are a hell of a lot more working-class people who could vote for Kamala Harris than there are conservative Republicans," Sanders, told the Associated Press .

