Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., reacted to President Biden being labeled as "Genocide Joe" by progressives on Sunday, and said young people are "appalled."

"Do you agree with that word, genocide, that the president has been supporting a genocide, or does that go too far?" NBC host Kristen Welker asked.

"I think what we are seeing right now throughout the country is that young people are appalled at the violence and the indiscriminate loss of life. We are not just seeing 25,000 people that have died in Gaza. We are seeing the starvation of — of millions of people, the displacement of over 2 million Gazans. We have South Africa that has mounted a court in the ICJ. The ICJ ruled this week that Israel has a grave responsibility to prevent genocide," she responded.

Welker said they were still determining whether it is considered a genocide.

"I believe they are still determining it, but in the interim ruling, the fact that they said there's a responsibility to prevent it. The fact that this word is even in play. The fact that this word is even in our discourse, I think demonstrates the mass inhumanity that Gazans are facing, and so, whether you are an individual that believes this is a genocide, which by the way, in our polling we are seeing large amounts of Americans concerned specifically with that word, so I don’t think that it is something to completely toss someone out of our public discourse for using," Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Ocsaio-Cortez was also asked if she believed Biden was the strongest candidate to take on Donald Trump during her media appearance.

"I think what we have right now, what we’ve seen in New Hampshire, he is virtually the nominee of the party. His turnout in New Hampshire is actually not something to ignore. We saw from a write-in campaign, remember, President Biden wasn’t even on the ballot in New Hampshire," she said. "He won overwhelmingly, with turnout that even exceeded Obama 2012 turnout, when Obama was on the ballot."

Welker asked her the question again and Ocasio-Cortez argued that he was the strongest candidate in the field of Democratic candidates, which include Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips.

Welker asked Ocasio-Cortez if the Biden campaign has reached out to her about campaigning for 2024.

"I see my role overall as really trying to expand the power of movements in the United States of America," she said. Welker asked the question again.

"We've been in contact with the Biden administration throughout my term and throughout his term as well," she said. "I think what is most important is that, and in terms of my role, I think my role is in allegiance to people's movements across this country."

Biden was interrupted multiple times during an abortion rights rally in Manassas, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Throughout Biden’s talk, multiple protesters interrupted by shouting critiques of his administration’s handling of Israel's ongoing ground offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Immediately after beginning his remarks, a male protester with a Palestinian flag shouted, "How many kids have you killed?" The protester was drowned out by the crowd chanting "four more years" as security escorted the protester out.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.