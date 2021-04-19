Antifa author incites violence against police on Twitter but her account remains intact

Far-left extremist Vicky Osterweil took to Twitter on Sunday to spread violent messaging against law enforcement breaking platform policy – but Twitter has yet to pull the plug on her account.

The "In Defense of Looting" Antifa author got away with advising her followers to "ATTACK" police officers in what she described as the only option as part of the left’s anti-police movement.

"My shrill a** self thinks there’s only one thing to do. ATTACK," she tweeted. "This is not the time for defense, respectability, reorganization. We gotta take what we got and throw it at the motherf******, because at the moment those two pincers (anti-trans, anti-protest) are deeply unpopular"

"f*** that, f*** 12, f*** the national guard, trans girls are gonna rip apart your f****** transport carriers and force femme you with glitter bombs and molotovs."

THESE FIVE PEOPLE ARE ALLOWED TO TWEET BUT ONE OF AMERICA'S OLDEST NEWSPAPERS CAN'T

Osterweil locked down her Twitter account after receiving backlash on her aggressive thread of tweets, barring her from being reported for inciting terrorism.

Alongside Osterweil, extreme leftists and other threatening individuals continue to flounce around social media spreading violent messaging as Republican and conservative figures get the boot. This includes one of America’s oldest newspapers, The New York Post.

The Post was silenced on Twitter for releasing a bombshell report on President Biden’s son Hunter, disclosing information that could affect the presidential election. Twitter refused to unlock the newspaper’s account until all related tweets were deleted.

Meanwhile, Twitter allows the likes of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, often-dubbed White nationalist Richard Spencer, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and O.J. Simpson to tweet freely.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.