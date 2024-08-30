Anti-Trump Republican says Harris must speak to media ‘a h--- of a lot more' or risk losing election

Vocal anti-Trump Republican Joe Walsh is urging Vice President Kamala Harris to take more questions from the press to secure a victory against former President Trump in November.

Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, told CNN on Friday that the U.S. presidential race is currently in a "dead heat" and predicted Trump would likely attack Harris for "flip-flopping" on various issues.

He said that while it was good to see Harris sit down with CNN's Dana Bash for an interview, the Democratic nominee needs to engage in more conversations with the press.

"I don't think Kamala Harris can run the prevent defense and be careful and cautious and think she can just ride the vibe and Trump's bad and that will get her a win," Walsh said. "I think she's got to get in front of the media and take a hell of a lot more questions."

While support for Trump has held steady, Harris has improved on President Biden's 2024 election numbers in four battleground states, driven by strong support among women, Black voters and young voters.

In the past several days, Fox News, Reuters and USA Today have published poll results indicating Harris is holding on to her lead against Trump.

Harris sat down with Bash on Thursday for her first formal interview since rising to the top of the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, shedding light on President Biden's call announcing he was dropping out of the race, as well as defending her recent policy flip-flops.

Harris has largely avoided the media since ascending the Democratic ticket, only rarely answering short media questions while on the campaign trail and holding no press conferences.

Harris was joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for the pre-taped CNN interview in Georgia.

