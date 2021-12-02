Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Fauci advises CNN town hall to wear a mask indoors even if fully vaccinated and boosted

CDC guidance advises vaccinated Americans to wear a mask indoors in areas of 'substantial or high transmission' of the coronavirus

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday advised viewers of a CNN town hall to wear a mask indoors even if they've been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and received the vaccine booster.

While virtually participating in the town hall focused on the pandemic, Fauci told the audience, in contrast to CDC mask guidance, to wear a mask while congregating with people indoors if they are unsure of everyone else's vaccination status. 

REP. MASSIE SLAMS NANCY PELOSI FOR MASK FINES: ‘A TYRANT AND A HYPOCRITE’

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a virtual CNN town hall on December 2, 2021. (Screenshot/CNN)

"Everyone’s been talking about what to do if you’re unvaccinated or without a booster, but what should someone who has all three shots do to protect themselves against the omicron variant?" a member of the virtual audience asked Fauci.

"Yeah, good question. We’re asking people to go get booster shots and the question that was just asked is very relevant. What you do is exactly what we were saying, and that is to be prudent and careful," Fauci said. 

"And one of the things that’s very clear is that if you have to be in an indoor congregate setting in which you’re unsure of what the vaccination status is of the people around you, wear a mask," he said. 

MSNBC ANALYST: REPUBLICANS OPPOSING ANTHONY FAUCI BECAUSE THEY WANT PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE

FILE PHOTO: A child wears a face mask on the first day of New York City schools, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Fauci added that it was important to have good ventilation while indoors and that, even though the country was heading into colder months, to try and hold gatherings with large groups of people outdoors.

"It’s just the common sense, prudent, trying to avoid a risky situation. But you’ve already taken a major step in protecting yourself by the fact that you have gotten vaccinated and you have gotten boosted. That’s a real big step towards protecting yourself," Fauci said. 

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close up of entrance sign for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sign located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia, on the Emory University campus. Vertical composition. (iStock)

The most recent CDC mask guidance states that "everyone 2 years or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places," but that those who are fully vaccinated only need to wear a mask indoors if they are in an area of "substantial or high transmission" of the virus. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.