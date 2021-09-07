Rep. Biggs: Blinken will have to explain why he didn't listen to intel community

Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, and posed many questions for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The nation's top diplomat will testify in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week following the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

REP. BIGGS: Secretary Blinken will have to answer what was their plans and why were they executed so poorly? Was he listening to intelligence? The intelligence community from what I have understood from briefings that I’ve heard, they were giving the correct information. That is that the Taliban would come in and overrun the country immediately. Why were they not listening to the intelligence community? What did they think was going to happen differently?

