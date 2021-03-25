White House fills top vacancy on communications team after embarrassing exit by prior staffer

The White House added a new deputy press secretary, Andrew Bates, on Thursday after the previous person with that title stepped down amid allegations that he made "derogatory and misogynistic" remarks to a female reporter.

Last month, then-deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo stepped down, issuing a statement that expressed "regret," "embarrassment," and "disgust" for his behavior.

WH AIDE TJ DUCKLO RESIGNS AFTER DEMEANING REPORTER DESPITE BIDEN'S WARNING OF FIRING

The allegations against him stem from an off-the-record call that took place between Politico reporter Tara Palmeri and Ducklo in January, during which he allegedly said: "I will destroy you."

In the off-the-record call, Ducklo also allegedly threatened to attack her reputation if she published a story about his romantic relationship with then-Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. The story was problematic for the couple, as McCammond covered the Biden campaign and was later assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris. She since made headlines for leaving Axios to accept a position as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, only to be forced out before she started when staffers objected to tweets she sent as a teenager.

Bates, who worked on the Biden campaign, assumes Ducklo’s old title and will start on Monday, according to the Washington Post. Bates’ campaign colleagues, including deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield, described him as a "backbone" of the Biden press shop, and "one of the best in the business."

He took to Twitter to announce his new gig.

"It was the honor of a lifetime to serve on the President's campaign and I'm thrilled and humbled to join this administration as they fight to defeat the pandemic, turn our economy around, and help families put food on the table," Bates tweeted.

Before joining the Biden campaign in 2019 and previously led the House races arm for the Democratic super PAC American Bridge during the 2018 midterm elections.

White House staffer Chris Meagher also has the title of deputy press secretary.

