Author mocked for questioning if Ivanka Trump's son built Lego White House 'of his own initiative'

Donald Trump Jr. responds, "Are you kidding me? Now they’re going after three-year-olds!"

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Ivanka Trump: Donald Trump rejects the cynical notion that this nation's greatest days are behind us

Author Andrea Bernstein was slammed on Twitter Friday after she questioned whether Ivanka Trump’s three-year-old son needed help building a Lego White House, with everyone from Donald Trump Jr. to Piers Morgan criticizing the odd query.

“Ivanka Trump has tweeted a photo of her son, Joseph, with his grandfather at the Resolute Desk with the Lego White House," wrote Bernstein, who also hosts the "Trump, Inc." podcast produced by ProPublica and WNYC. "I've asked the White House if 3-year old Joseph indeed built it of his own initiative, and if he had assistance.

"Will tweet reply if/when I get it," she promised.

IVANKA TRUMP TOUTS HER FATHER AS THE ‘PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT’ ON FINAL NIGHT OF RNC 

The tweet Bernstein was refering to was sent by Ivanka Trump on Friday morning:

Bernstein's suspicion appeared to stem from a 2007 claim by Ivanka that she had built a Lego replica of Trump Tower for her father, a story she acknowledged two years later was not true.

Ivanka Trump then mentioned her son’s Lego White House when introducing President Trump on the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, apparently making Bernstein think something fishy was happening.

Author Andrea Bernstein was roasted for questioning if Ivanka Trump’s young child needed help with a Lego project.

Critics quickly piled on Bernstein over her request.

"This is a prime example of what it looks like when you have TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] and take yourself so seriously that you become a joke," political satirist Tim Young responded.

TIFFANY TRUMP URGES AMERICANS TO 'TRANSCEND POLITICAL BOUNDARIES,' IN RNC ADDRESS

Trump Jr. defended his nephew, blasting Bernstein for "going after" a three-year old.

"In case you’re wondering how absolutely insane the left-wing media has become look no further than this tweet," Trump Jr. wrote "Are you kidding me? Now they’re going after three-year-olds!"

Bernstein later updated followers with a response from the White House:

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.

