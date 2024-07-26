MSNBC analyst scolds James Carville to 'convince other old White guys' to vote for Kamala Harris

Senior MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd was critical of veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on Friday for warning Democrats about getting cocky, telling him to go persuade "other old White guys to vote for Kamala Harris."

Since President Biden stepped aside under pressure on Sunday and Vice President Kamala Harris rapidly ascended to become the presumptive nominee, many Democrats have had a noticeable honeymoon season over their new candidate. But Carville warned it’s not time for them to celebrate victory just yet.

Dowd, one of several ex-Republicans in the media who have won plaudits for becoming critics of their old party, rejected his warning.

"I think James Carville is totally wrong. I mean, I think the Harris campaign expects the Republicans to come at them, but the enthusiasm is actually what America wants right now," Dowd argued.

"There’s this hunger, this incredible hunger to the struggle of the last four years and the darkness of the last four years and the sort of pain of the last four years and the cruelty of what Trump and the GOP have done, that there’s this idea of like, ‘Let’s get out there and celebrate and challenge and move and have fun and finally get past this holding the hill and let’s take it to the battlefield,’" he continued.

Dowd overlooked that Biden and Harris have been in office for the past four years.

He suggested a better use of Carville’s time than warning Democrats against celebrating too much.

"So I think that enthusiasm is key to her victory in the course of this," he argued. "And I would advise James Carville and … old White political operatives to trust the Harris campaign, the savvy and the smartness of the campaign. And if I was advising James Carville to spend time, I would tell him to spend time to convince other old White guys to vote for Kamala Harris."

Dowd mounted an ill-fated bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in Texas in 2021 but dropped out after less than three months.