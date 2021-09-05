Amy Coney Barrett an ‘actual handmaid,’ MSNBC host asserts in Texas abortion law segment

A host on liberal network MSNBC took aim at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday, following the court’s recent decision not to block the new Texas abortion law.

Although not mentioning Barrett by name, it was clear that host Tiffany Cross was referring to the justice who was appointed to the nation’s highest court in 2020 by former President Donald Trump.

The insult came after Cross accused Republicans of "hypocrisy" for opposing abortion while supporting Second Amendment rights to gun ownership and opposing coronavirus restrictions.

"It’s the hypocrisy for me, these Republican lawmakers fix their mouths claiming they’re pro-life, but they allow Texans to carry guns with no permit or no training," Cross said, according to Mediaite.com.

"They’re against the life-saving vaccine and mask mandates," she added.

Later, she said, "This entire thing, about protecting the fetus when they care so little for life in this country, is beyond comprehension. If it feels like they really must hate women in Texas and all across the country, how is it possible the Supreme Court allowed this to stand?

"I know that they haven’t ruled on it, but they can rule later," Cross continued. "But we have an actual handmaid on the court. So I have to tell you, I’m not excited about depending on them to protect me and my right to choose."

The "handmaid" reference refers to "The Handmaid’s Tale," a 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that tells of a future in which the U.S. government has been overthrown and replaced by a society in which women’s only role is to serve men. It subsequently became a TV series starring Elisabeth Moss.

Late Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling, opting to decline to block a new Texas abortion law that took effect earlier in the day. The law bans most abortions in the state and allows private citizens to sue anyone who’s allegedly involved in an abortion, other than the patient.

Backing the majority decision were justices Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Dissenting were the court’s three liberal justices – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer – plus Chief Justice John Roberts. Kagan referred to the Texas law as "patently unconstitutional."

Then on Friday a Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order shielding Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits filed by anti-abortion groups for two weeks, with a hearing on the injunction scheduled for Sept. 13.

Legal observers have claimed that the Texas law could lay the groundwork for overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion throughout the U.S.