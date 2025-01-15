Americans share what Biden’s legacy will be after he leaves office: ‘Made mistakes and people died’

Americans across the country are summing up what they perceive President Biden's legacy will be as he gears up to leave office in a few days.

Fox News Digital spoke to citizens across the country about how they think the one-term president will be remembered, and their opinions were pretty mixed. However, even some Biden fans who enjoyed his time in the Oval Office admitted that history probably won't be too kind to the 46th president.

"I'm very sad for Joe Biden," Maryland resident Brian said while visiting Washington D.C. last week. "He served his country quite well for almost fifty years, but his legacy – it may get rehabilitated with the history books – but unfortunately, his legacy will be difficult because a lot of what his legacy is the withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"But they made mistakes and people died," he added.

When asked what she believes Biden will be most remembered for, Genna from Michigan gave Fox News Digital four words: "Corruption, DEI, too woke."

Genna's friend, Monell, chimed in, saying, "I think they went too far left. I think they're agenda pushers for stuff that doesn't matter. We're aiding money to Ukraine, and we're not taking care of American citizens first."

Houston resident Jennifer said that Biden's age will stand out in the history books. "People make fun of that, and it was just – I don't know, I feel like he was a little too old to handle like that much… it's a lot to take care of. Not the best, in my opinion," she said.

"Oh my God, open borders," one California resident visiting Texas said when asked what Biden's legacy would be. "I don't like what they did on our border." The anonymous man added that "lawfare" against President-elect Donald Trump and his allies was also a major part of Biden's legacy.

"They used the DOJ and FBI to silence people," he said.

When asked what she would most remember about Biden, Jona from Michigan replied, "That he sucked!"

Rudy in Houston declared there's "not much to remember" from Biden's time in office. "There's not much got done. They just seemed to have a puppet there."

A Washington D.C. resident named Erin described Biden's time in office, stating, "I wouldn't say it was amazing."

More than half of Americans say that Biden will be remembered as a below-average or one of the worst presidents in the nation's history, according to a national poll by Marist. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found over a third of adults nationwide said Biden will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history, with another 19% saying he will be considered a below-average president.

Twenty-eight percent of participants offered that Biden's legacy will be considered average, with 19% saying he would be regarded as an above average or one of the best presidents in the nation's history.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday revealed that 44% of voters nationwide said history will assess Biden as a failed president, with another 27% saying he will be judged as a fair president.

A Gallup poll published Jan. 8 revealed that 54% of Americans say Biden will be remembered as either "below average" (37%) or "poor" (17%). Meanwhile, 19% are confident he will have a positive legacy, with 6% saying he was "outstanding" and 13% saying he was "above average."

Fox News Digital also spoke to multiple Americans who are pleased with Biden's legacy. Bob, a Californian who was visiting D.C., described Biden's legacy as "great." He called Biden a "great human, great humanitarian," and a "great person," adding that the 46th president "tried to do his best for the country."

Greg from Houston said, "I think his heart has always been in the right place, and I think he's an advocate of the middle class.

"I think overall, I was pleased with his job," Matt from Virginia said. He did mention that the president could've handled the border better, but stated, "overall, I was pleased with the way he ran the country."

"I like him as a human being, and I wish him the best of luck," he added.

Krissy from Michigan praised Biden, saying, "He took COVID seriously, and he really kept us safe and really kind of took control and – with facts and with mature guidance, and took us into a good space."

Nathan, another Michigan resident, described Biden's legacy as "equality." "There's no judgment, no hardships," he said, adding that Biden's term was marked by "America coming together."

Madeline from Houston praised the president for the Afghanistan withdrawal, stating, "Knowing he got us out of that – even for better or worse, I'm glad he did it."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstron and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.