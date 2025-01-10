SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump has 'eviscerated' the left's lawfare campaign 'against all odds'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the New York v. Trump sentencing on "Hannity," arguing President-elect Donald Trump has "eviscerated" the left's lawfare campaign.

‘GREAT EMBARASSMENT’: HEAR TRUMP'S COURTROOM RESPONSE TO JUDGE MERCHAN'S ‘POLITICAL WITCH HUNT’ TRIAL

SEAN HANNITY: Against all odds, after years of sketchy warrants, subpoenas, early morning raids, dozens of cooked up charges, one after another, far-left judges and Trump-hating juries – Donald Trump has eviscerated the left's lawfare campaign. Today, New York judge, Democratic donor Juan Merchan, announced that Trump would receive no jail time, no fine, no probation after a Manhattan jury convicted Trump on what is a novel, bizarre legal theory surrounding a case that had no victims. I mean, it was a legal NDA put together by a lawyer, and it was chronicled as a legal expense. Judge Merchan told Trump, 'Sir, I wish you Godspeed as you assume your second term in office.' It was almost laughable. But despite no penalty at all, Donald Trump will rightly appeal this bogus conviction. At his sentencing, the president-elect blasted the left and their attempts to weaponize our system of justice.

Trump-hating Democrats, they tried to throw the former president in prison. They wanted to send him to Rikers Island. They wanted to ruin his life. They did try to destroy his reputation, all in order to block him from winning an election. This is a massive scandal, one of the biggest in modern American history. And the media, they're perfectly fine with it. These Democrats utterly failed. And now it's time for a reckoning.

