Americans right to be concerned as Biden plays 'chicken' with Russia, Gabbard warns

Fox News contributor and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said voters are right to be concerned about President Biden's age and ability to handle issues like the economy, the border and foreign policy. On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Gabbard, who has since left the Democratic Party, said the administration is playing a "game of chicken" when it comes to a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

JESSE WATTERS: WSJ'S 'BOMBSHELL' REPORT REVEALS IT'S EVEN WORSE THAN IT LOOKS FOR BIDEN

TULSI GABBARD: Those who are showing concern are people who actually live in the real world. People who are understanding the consequences of Joe Biden's policies, the real world that they live in, where they have to worry about whether or not their paycheck is going to go as far as it used to. Can they afford rent? Can they afford their mortgage? Groceries are costing more and more money. Maybe their kid just got sick and they don't know how they're going to afford that hospital bill. We look at foreign policy under the Biden administration. They see how President Biden is literally playing chicken with nuclear war with Russia; putting us closer to the prospect of direct conflict with both Russia and China and families and parents wondering, hey, are my kids, are my brothers and sisters in uniform going to be the next part of that high body count? That will certainly come as a result. So I think it's this reality that people are seeing, that come as a consequence of President Biden and his administration's policies that'll be harder to ignore as they approach their decision that they'll make at the ballot box.

WATTERS: You heard the NPR swing state voters. It wasn't just old. That was just one description. We got two ‘seniles.’ And when you say senile, it takes it up a level and it connects it to the policy. Someone can be old, but they can execute policy. If you're senile, then you can't execute policy. And that speaks to the danger of Biden's foreign policy. It speaks to the danger of his border policy, the danger of his fiscal policy. Inflation's nuts. And if voters can connect the senility to the crazy policies, that's just deadly for a presidential campaign.

GABBARD: It is, because as the Biden administration again showed in that ad, they think that they have a messaging problem, that somehow their beautiful story is not being told, but they're actually lying to the American people about their story. The reality that we are living in this country is what we know to be true, regardless of whatever lies they may be pushing out through their friends in the propaganda media. And that reality is a very, very serious one that has to do with our economy, our well-being, our livelihood, and most importantly, our ability to live in peace and not have the prospect of war destroying us as a country, or nuclear Armageddon, which is where Biden has put us as a country, closer to that potential and possibility.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE URGED DEMOCRATS TO CALL BACK WALL STREET JOURNAL AS IT REPORTED ON PRESIDENT'S MENTAL ACUITY

The White House urged Democrats interviewed by the Wall Street Journal for a report about President Biden's mental acuity to call the newspaper back and push back on "false" narratives, with one congressman defending the president's sharpness admitting to a reporter he was told to call back.

In a report titled "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping," the Wall Street Journal outlined several instances where the 81-year-old president made gaffes and displayed low energy in various meetings with lawmakers and officials, citing dozens of interviews with Republicans and Democrats who either participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them at the time.

"The White House kept close tabs on some of The Wall Street Journal’s interviews with Democratic lawmakers," the Journal wrote. "After the offices of several Democrats shared with the White House either a recording of an interview or details about what was asked, some of those lawmakers spoke to the Journal a second time and once again emphasized Biden’s strengths."

