Alicia Silverstone endorses RFK Jr., says she's no longer a Democrat: 'Disappointed with political leadership'

Actress Alicia Silverstone endorsed 2024 Democratic candidate and top Biden challenger Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Wednesday, while admitting she’s been disappointed by the Democratic Party.

"Last year, I cancelled my Democratic Party registration and registered as an Independent voter," Silverstone wrote on Instagram. "Like many others, I am deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn."

The "Clueless" star said she was tired of "the division, the lies, [and] the profiteering at the expense of the people and public health."

The actress appealed to others who "felt disenfranchised by our government" to give the Biden challenger a chance. She argued Kennedy could unite the country and help both "young and old to trust our government once again."

Silverstone is known for her animal rights advocacy and anti-vaccine sentiments. In her post, Silverstone revealed she’d worked with Kennedy on children’s health and environmental issues for over a decade.

Accompanying the caption was a photo of Silverstone with Kennedy and a campaign video.

She praised the candidate as a "true leader" and "courageous warrior" who would fight for "mothers, children, the planet, fairness and freedom."

"I love his vision of peace, unity, and justice for all. I am uplifted by his commitment to protect civil and worker rights as well as our children’s health. We need leaders who will resolve poverty, pollution, inequality, and stop wars… Bobby is that leader," Silverstone wrote.

The environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine critic formally launched his 2024 Democratic presidential primary challenge against President Biden in April.

In his launch speech, Kennedy claimed that state and corporate powers have "poisoned our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, strip mine our assets to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war."

Kennedy pledged to unite the country around common values rather than divisive topics. "I'm going to do that by telling the truth to the American people," he said.

The DNC has already announced there will be no primary debates between President Biden and his Democratic challengers. Democrats in Congress have also shrugged off Kennedy as a "fringe" candidate who should not be taken seriously by the party.

