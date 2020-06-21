Ex-NY Times reporter Alex Berenson rips New Yorker for 'panic porn' over coronavirus hospitalization reporting

Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson called out The New Yorker for reporting coronavirus hospitalization figures that the magazine later admitted were inaccurate.

In a piece published last Friday titled "As New York Reaches a Coronavirus Landmark, Parts of Red America Are Facing a Potential Disaster," New Yorker writer John Cassidy initially wrote that in Florida, "12,673 people were hospitalized, compared to the 8,553 a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project."

On Saturday, Berenson called out the error in what he described as "panic porn."

"It should come as no surprise that the most crucial and scariest fact in this New Yorker piece of panic porn is wrong: @johncassidy reports that 12,673 people 'are hospitalized' in Florida with #coronavirus, up 4,000 in a month. Nope..." Berenson began a Twitter thread. "12,673 HAVE BEEN hospitalized in Florida since hospitalizations began in March. The vast majority of those patients are home now. Florida has never had over ~2,000 people hospitalized with #Covid, 3.5% of its total hospital beds. Which presents a slightly different picture."

He continued, "Saddest part is that @johncassidy is generally a good reporter. And ~13,000 hospitalizations would be a big number - almost as many as NY at the peak. But the media is so in love with the disaster narrative, so ready to believe the worst, that that figure raises no eyebrows."

After he further pressed The New Yorker on Sunday, the magazine eventually modified the article to read, "In Florida, 12,673 people have been hospitalized, compared with a cumulative total of 8,553 a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project."

It also added a note to the bottom of the report: "A previous version of this piece incorrectly described Florida’s hospitalization count."

Berenson piled on the magazine, suggesting that it didn't emphasize its correction strongly enough.

"Journalism in 2020 (there is a correction note at the bottom, where no one will see it)..." Berenson tweeted. "Sad part is I’m half-surprised they fixed it at all. Guess they had no choice."

The New Yorker did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.