Alaska GOP senator: US energy crisis started with Biden's administration

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, called on President Biden to produce American oil and gas on "One Nation."

DAN SULLIVAN: The president and his team are constantly demagoguing this issue. The reason we have high prices is not the war, the brutal war, in Ukraine. American energy prices started going through the roof way before that war because of the administration's policies that I just described. … You know, once you get an oil and gas lease, you have to do something called an "application to drill." These are permits to start the work, to drill, on federal lands. Normally, those are approved at a regional level in a state or a state director from a federal official. A year ago, the Biden administration came out and said, "Stop. No more approving those. Every single application to drill in America has to be approved by headquarters in Washington, D.C., at the Department of the Interior."

