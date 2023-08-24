Alabama high school wins grant to 'empower their LGBTQ+ students,' fund field trip to 'queer heritage site'

A high school in Selma, Alabama, won a grant to fund a field trip to a "queer heritage site" and money to support LGBTQ literature for students.

The award came from the non-profit "It Gets Better Project," which focuses on "empowering LGBTQ+ youth through school-based projects in all 50 states."

"Amid ongoing efforts to silence or stigmatize discussion about LGBTQ+ identity in the classroom, it's more important than ever to ensure that LGBTQ+ students feel that they are welcomed, accepted and able to be their full selves at school," Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project said, according to 1819 News.

PARENTAL RIGHTS PROTESTERS BATTLE BACKERS OF CALIF SCHOOL POLICY TO HIDE GENDER IDENTITY FROM PARENTS

"Through the 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, we are giving students, teachers and administrators the resources they have determined they need to help make their schools more LGBTQ+ inclusive and supportive," Wenke continued. "We're so excited to watch these projects flourish and see the ways that schools and entire communities will benefit from these efforts to celebrate and empower their LGBTQ+ students."

"We’re looking to fund projects that uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth in schools in all 50 states," the It Gets Better Project writes on its website. "Do you want to install a mural highlighting all identities within the LGBTQ+ community, boost your library’s range of literature from LGBTQ+ authors, or help your GSA fund your first-ever Pride Week? We want to help you do it!"

50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices describes on its website that it will award grants of up to "$10k," which is made possible by "support from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) and the American Eagle and Aerie brands."

TEEN LEAVES RURAL VIRGINIA SCHOOL AFTER OFFICIAL TOLD HIM TO REMOVE AMERICAN FLAGS FROM HIS PICKUP TRUCK

AEO and the American Eagle and Aerie brands did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Some examples of projects that the grant suggests are building an "LGBTQ+ section for books," giving "LGBTQ+ inclusive training" for the entire school staff, installing a "gender affirming closet" that helps support the "Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA)," and even putting together a "school float for your city's Pride Parade."

The It Gets Better Project and Selma High School did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.