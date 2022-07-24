Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Climate Change
Published

Al Gore blasted for ‘climate denier’-Uvalde shooting comparison: ‘A real sicko’

Almost 400 police officers failed to act on the Texas school shooting that killed 19 children

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Al Gore compares 'climate deniers' to Uvalde police Video

Al Gore compares 'climate deniers' to Uvalde police

'The Big Sunday Show' panelists react to former Vice President Al Gore comparing climate change deniers to the botched law enforcement response in the Uvalde massacre.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Al Gore’s appearance on Sunday’s "Meet the Press" faced intense backlash on social media for invoking school shootings.

During a pre-taped interview, Gore compared climate change skeptics to the officers who failed to stop the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

"Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," he said.

"And confronted with this global emergency, what we're doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings," Gore added. "We do have the solutions, and I think these extreme events that are getting steadily worse and more severe are really beginning to change minds."

Former Vice President Al Gore compared climate change skeptics to officers who failed to act on the Uvalde school shooting in May.

Former Vice President Al Gore compared climate change skeptics to officers who failed to act on the Uvalde school shooting in May. (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

MANCHIN DISMISSING CLIMATE BILL CAUSES NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST TO BE ‘THROWN INTO SPIRAL OF DESPAIR’ 

Twitter users attacked Gore for invoking a school shooting to make a point about climate change.

"This dude is a real sicko," conservative columnist Phil Kerpen tweeted.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote, "What a disgusting and absolutely unhinged comparison from @algore. I expect nothing less from a man accused by masseuses of demanding they ‘release his chakra.’"

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead tweeted, "Al Gore says ‘climate deniers’ are the same as the police in Uvalde who didn't do anything as kids were being murdered. Absolutely disgusting rhetoric. Comparing the climate to little kids being massacred is absolutely appalling."

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3.

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3. (AP/Eric Gay)

Grabien founder Tom Elliot wrote, "Possibly the most disgusting talking point literally ever."

MANCHIN BLOCKING ‘RADICAL TRANSFORMATION’ OF US NEEDED TO STOP CLIMATE CHANGE: NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD 

New reports and bodycam footage from the scene found nearly 400 officers present inside or around the school during the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has since called for "critical changes" to improve public safety, school safety and mental health assessments.

Law enforcement officers stage in a hallway after Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School to kill 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, in this still image from surveillance video. Inset: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies and local officials at Uvalde High School.

Law enforcement officers stage in a hallway after Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School to kill 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, in this still image from surveillance video. Inset: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies and local officials at Uvalde High School. (Texas House Investigative Committee, Inset: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a number of climate executive actions that will include $2.3 billion in funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program in 2022. This was in response to Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., reported insistence that he will not support a spending package with provisions on climate.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.