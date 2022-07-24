Al Gore blasted for ‘climate denier’-Uvalde shooting comparison: ‘A real sicko’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Al Gore’s appearance on Sunday’s "Meet the Press" faced intense backlash on social media for invoking school shootings.

During a pre-taped interview, Gore compared climate change skeptics to the officers who failed to stop the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

"Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," he said.

"And confronted with this global emergency, what we're doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings," Gore added. "We do have the solutions, and I think these extreme events that are getting steadily worse and more severe are really beginning to change minds."

Twitter users attacked Gore for invoking a school shooting to make a point about climate change.

"This dude is a real sicko," conservative columnist Phil Kerpen tweeted.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote, "What a disgusting and absolutely unhinged comparison from @algore. I expect nothing less from a man accused by masseuses of demanding they ‘release his chakra.’"

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead tweeted, "Al Gore says ‘climate deniers’ are the same as the police in Uvalde who didn't do anything as kids were being murdered. Absolutely disgusting rhetoric. Comparing the climate to little kids being massacred is absolutely appalling."

Grabien founder Tom Elliot wrote, "Possibly the most disgusting talking point literally ever."

New reports and bodycam footage from the scene found nearly 400 officers present inside or around the school during the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has since called for "critical changes" to improve public safety, school safety and mental health assessments.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a number of climate executive actions that will include $2.3 billion in funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program in 2022. This was in response to Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., reported insistence that he will not support a spending package with provisions on climate.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.