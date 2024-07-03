After immunity ruling, actress from ‘Orange is the New Black’ tells Biden to assassinate Trump: ‘Take him out'

An actress shared a video on Instagram arguing that President Biden use presidential immunity to prevent the next "Hitler" by killing former President Trump before he retakes power.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday in Trump v. United States that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts.

"The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

Many on the left have claimed the ruling would give Trump free rein to abuse his power if re-elected and actress Lea DeLaria of "Orange is the New Black" responded by suggesting Biden should use the high court's decision to "take him out."

WHAT TRUMP TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT THE SUPREME COURT RULING

"Joe, you now have the right to take that b---h Trump out," she said in a recent Instagram video after the Supreme Court ruled on a limited presidential immunity for actions taken in one's official capacity as president. "Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, you’d take him out. Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the f--- out! Blow him up. Blow him up or they’ll blow us up. Facts."

In her video she condemned the Supreme Court, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas as "Clarence ‘Uncle’ Thomas."

She also added in the caption to the video, "F--- TRUMP! F--- the GOP. F--- YOU ANTI DEMOCRACY A-------!! It’s all out war now. They will destroy us. They only want power… like all tyrants. F--- THEM!!!"

TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE: SUPREME COURT RULES EX-PRESIDENTS HAVE SUBSTANTIAL PROTECTION FROM PROSECUTION

She went on to imply that being "Sicilian" makes her knowledgeable on dealing with death threats.

"And if any of you a------- wanna death threat me like you have been doing for my entire life, bring it on b---h. I’m Sicilian, I know how to play that game."

This is not the first time DeLaria has made violent political statements. After the election in 2016, she shared a Leonard Bernstein quote on Instagram about responding to violence through music. She captioned the quote by suggesting a different response to violence, writing, "Or pick up a baseball bat and take out every f--king republican and independent I see. #f--ktrump #f--ktheGOP #f--kstraightwhiteamerica #f--kyourprivilege."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to DeLaria’s management for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.