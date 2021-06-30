ADL President blasts Ilhan Omar for CNN interview: Don't 'distract from your own anti-Semitic statements'

Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Wednesday after she defended comments equating the U.S. and Israel to the Taliban and said Jewish members of Congress weren't "partners in justice."

The far-left "Squad" member made the comments during a Tuesday appearance on CNN, telling host Jake Tapper she didn't regret the previous remark that led to Jewish House Democrats calling her remarks offensive and House Republicans introducing a censure resolution against her.

"I've welcomed any time my colleagues asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me," Omar said after Tapper asked her if she regretted her earlier comment. "I think it's really important for these [House] members to realize that they haven't been partners in justice."

"They haven't been engaging in seeking justice around the world and I think I will continue to do that. It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don't," she added.

Greenblatt responded to Omar's comment by blasting her on Twitter, calling her remarks "ignorant" and "offensive."

"To accuse Jewish members of not being involved in "justice" is ignorant of their records, and especially offensive when it’s an effort to distract from your own [anti-Semitic] statements. Rep. Omar needs to lead with accountability, not denial — definitely not blaming the victim," he wrote.

Omar also faced mounting criticism from other prominent figures, with Parents Defending Education vice president Asra Nomani saying, "This is what a modern day Muslim Supremacist looks like," and Zionist Organization of America president Morton Klein calling her an "[i]gnorant antisemite."

