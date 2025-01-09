Adam Carolla rips California leaders for running state 'into the ground' as fires rage: 'Lunatic nutjobs'

Comedian Adam Carolla sounded off on California politicians, accusing "environmental lunatics" of running the state "into the ground" as wildfires tear through Los Angeles County.

"Donald Trump said to clean up the forest, that's when you knew it wasn't going to happen, because whatever he says, we do the opposite of," Carolla told Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

"He wants to build a wall on the border. We want to tear it down. He likes ivermectin. We say it's horse paste. He wants to clean up the forest. We reject everything, so we'll do the opposite of everything Trump ever suggested, number one."

"The state is run by a handful of environmental lunatics like the Coastal Commission. Eight or 12… unelected people deciding what goes on in the entire state," he continued. "That's how it's always been, a handful of lunatic nutjobs running everyone else into the ground."

Carolla, who was forced to evacuate on Tuesday, said he still doesn't know if there is anything left of his home.

"I would say it's a coin-toss at best," he said, when asked if he thinks his home is still intact. "I've seen a lot of footage of houses that were around my house burnt to the ground. There's still some hope that my house is still intact, but if it is, it'll be a miracle."

Critics have scrutinized leaders like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for left-wing policy approaches to fire prevention, and many blame the liberal leaders for the catastrophic damage.

Bass, specifically, has faced heavy criticism for being on a trip to Ghana while her city grappled with the devastating fires and her cuts to the L.A. Fire Department’s budget last year.

"We had a major fire in Malibu three and a half weeks ago. It's not like it was three and a half years ago. This is an ongoing issue," Carolla said. "And Newsom likes to say it's now year-round because he wants to talk about climate change, so he's the first guy who's aware of it."

"They want to blame everything on climate change, but it's really their inaction," he continued. "That's why we're in this predicament."

Carolla warned that Democrats will lose their deep-blue districts in areas like Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica if they "don't get it together."

"These are deep-blue progressive cities who vote and raise money and bend over backwards for these people, but they don't have a house anymore, and that's because of you, so it's time to get it together," he warned.

Upon returning from her overseas trip on Wednesday, Bass was pressed on her fire prevention efforts, but she had nothing to say.

Carolla argued that liberal leaders are unaccustomed to challenging questions about their own leadership, since the media is largely on their side as well.

"The city officials are… very left-leaning and very deep-blue, and they get actually angry when you ask them any substantive questions," he said. "They're not really even used to being asked any difficult questions because the media's in their hip pocket as well, so they don't even know how to react when a tough question is asked."

Fox News' Joshua Comins contributed to this report.