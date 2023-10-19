Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Actors' union SAG-AFTRA offers 'strike-friendly' tips for Halloween costumes

The actors' union has been on strike since July

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Halloween costumes could be limited for Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union members according to new guidelines in support of the strike.

On Wednesday, the actors' union released what appeared to be a flier on how to properly recognize the October celebration without undermining the ongoing strike nearing its 100th day.

"This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes. Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!" the pamphlet read.

The tips included not choosing "costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)", not posting "photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media" and instead dressing up "as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

SAG-AFTRA protest

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July. (Robert Puente  )

HOLLYWOOD’S A-LIST, INCLUDING MATT DAMON, MARGOT ROBBIE, JEREMY RENNER, REACT TO ACTOR’S UNION STRIKE 

The guidelines concluded, "Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract."

These tips severely limit choices in popular media characters based on their connections to the strike. Presumably, this would prohibit union members from dressing up as Margot Robbie’s "Barbie" character from the box office smash hit 2023 film of the same name.

However, media reports have suggested that certain characters can still be costumes while following strike solidarity. For example, while actors would be discouraged from dressing up as the title character of Netflix’s "Wednesday," played by Jenna Ortega, they could possibly dress up as the character as portrayed in the 1992 animated series "The Addams Family."

Fox News Digital reached out to SAG-AFTRA for a comment and has yet to receive a response.

Barbie and Ken costumes

SAG-AFTRA members are being discouraged from dressing up as characters from "struck" content. (Getty Images)

BACKGROUND ACTORS FEAR BEING TAKEN ‘ADVANTAGE OF’ BY AI, AS UNION AND STUDIO NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE TO STALL 

Members of the labor union have been on strike since July 13. Negotiations by Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and SAG-AFTRA to end the strike initially began on Oct. 11. By that night, actors had returned to the picket line with no clear end in sight.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the alliance said in a statement at the time. "We hope that SAG-AFTRA will reconsider and return to productive negotiations soon."

In a statement to social media, SAG-AFTRA condemned the AMPTP for using "bully tactics" against them.

"It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," it read.

Breaking Bad cast at the SAG-Aftra strike

Negotiations to end the SAG-AFTRA strike broke down on Oct. 11 with no clear end to the strike in sight. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.