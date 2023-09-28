Accused clerk in Murdaugh trial refutes bombshell jury tampering allegations, says case was 'a lot to juggle'

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh and his defense team have requested a new trial following the bombshell jury tampering accusation against Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill.

In the days and weeks following the trial, Murdaugh's defense began hearing of jury tampering, but was unable to find a root to the rumors until shocking new evidence against Hill came to light.

The accused clerk shared her personal insights on the case, the trial, and even the jury in FOX Nation's newest episode of "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh."

ALEX MURDAUGH 'EXTREMELY ANGRY' ABOUT JURY TAMPERING ALLEGATIONS, CONSIDERED COURT CLERK A FRIEND, LAWYER SAYS

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

In June 2021, 55-year-old Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms in prison in March for the fatal shooting of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh.

In Murdaugh's attorney's recent motion to the court, they cited "newly discovered evidence" obtained during conversations with two jurors, alleging that Court Clerk Rebecca Hill urged the panel to "reach a quick verdict" and that she had "frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson" to push them toward a guilty verdict.

WATCH REBECCA HILL'S FOX NATION INTERVIEW ON ‘THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF MURDAUGH’ HERE

Hill hints at this in episode four of "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," which dropped earlier this week on FOX Nation, saying that she believed it would only take the jury "45 minutes" to conclude that Murdaugh was guilty.

The defense team also alleged that Hill presented false information to the judge to get a juror she thought was sympathetic to Murdaugh kicked off the panel, while accusing her of discussing Murdaugh's guilt with jurors and trying to coerce a conviction so that she could secure a book deal.

MURDAUGH COURT CLERK HINTED AT ‘PERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS’ DURING MURDER TRIAL, PRIOR TO TAMPERING ALLEGATIONS

Hill is accused of getting one juror booted from the panel Feb. 28 on the eve of deliberations by falsely telling Judge Clifton Newman that the woman's ex-husband had accused her in a deleted Facebook post of talking about the case while drinking alcohol and revealing her plans to acquit Murdaugh. Hill even wrote about the incident in her book.

During her appearance in FOX Nation's exclusive special, Hill repeatedly expressed that the trial was extremely challenging to manage given the intensity of the crime and the amount of media attention it was receiving.

Despite the multitude of external factors that played major roles in the trial, Hill doubled down on Alex's conviction, arguing that he murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul in a "weird twisted way of love."

To hear County Clerk Rebecca Hill's exclusive side of the Murdaugh murder trial, subscribe to FOX Nation where you can start streaming "Episode 4: The Clerk in Question" now.



CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.