ABC News' Muir mocked for making his firefighter coat more form-fitting for wildfire report

Social media users piled on ABC News anchor David Muir over his more form-fitted appearance in a recent news report about the Southern California wildfires.

During an "ABC World News Tonight" report on Wednesday from the scene of the devastating fires, anchor Muir could be seen wearing a yellow fireproof jacket with the ABC News logo emblazoned on it. At one point during his reporting, Muir turned to his left and revealed what appeared to be clothespins keeping the jacket tight around his body.

"Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground," rock star Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, wrote on X, trashing the anchor for allegedly worrying about his appearance during the tragedy.

The younger Osbourne shared the clip on X Wednesday, where it quickly amassed over 2.5 million views, and Muir was criticized by other prominent X users, who accused him of being vain and embarrassing himself.

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula grilled Muir, writing, "ABC’s David Muir, who moderated the one debate between Trump and Harris, is caught using clothespins on a fire jacket to make himself look more svelte on camera. Just in case your opinion of @DavidMuir wasn’t already low enough."

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway commented on the clip, stating, "ABC News propagandist @DavidMuir was the one who got his ‘fact’ ‘checks’ wrong in the presidential debate. He reportedly is called ‘Zoolander’ at his gym because of his vanity."

Country music star John Rich slammed Muir, proclaiming, "@DavidMuir is a bonafide beta."

Podcast host Michele Tafoya remarked, "This is embarrassing."

Representatives for ABC News have yet to reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.