ABC News' Muir mocked for making his firefighter coat more form-fitting for wildfire report

'Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,' Ozzy Osbourne's son wrote on X

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Social media users piled on ABC News anchor David Muir over his more form-fitted appearance in a recent news report about the Southern California wildfires.

During an "ABC World News Tonight" report on Wednesday from the scene of the devastating fires, anchor Muir could be seen wearing a yellow fireproof jacket with the ABC News logo emblazoned on it. At one point during his reporting, Muir turned to his left and revealed what appeared to be clothespins keeping the jacket tight around his body. 

"Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground," rock star Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, wrote on X, trashing the anchor for allegedly worrying about his appearance during the tragedy.

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; CELEBRITIES FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD  

ABC NEWS - ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage of the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump with David Muir, Robin Roberts, Martha Raddatz, Byron Pitts, Jonathan Karl, Matthew Dowd and more from Washington, D.C. with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7:00 a.m. EST and continuing coverage through 4:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)DAVID MUIR

ABC’s "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir was mocked on social media for appearing to make his outfit more form-fitting during his wildfire coverage this week. (© 2017 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.)

The younger Osbourne shared the clip on X Wednesday, where it quickly amassed over 2.5 million views, and Muir was criticized by other prominent X users, who accused him of being vain and embarrassing himself. 

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula grilled Muir, writing, "ABC’s David Muir, who moderated the one debate between Trump and Harris, is caught using clothespins on a fire jacket to make himself look more svelte on camera. Just in case your opinion of @DavidMuir wasn’t already low enough."

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway commented on the clip, stating, "ABC News propagandist @DavidMuir was the one who got his ‘fact’ ‘checks’ wrong in the presidential debate. He reportedly is called ‘Zoolander’ at his gym because of his vanity."

Country music star John Rich slammed Muir, proclaiming, "@DavidMuir is a bonafide beta."

Aftermath of the California wildfires

The Eaton Fire burns a vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.  (Ethan Swope/AP)

Podcast host Michele Tafoya remarked, "This is embarrassing."

Representatives for ABC News have yet to reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

