ABC News correspondent pressed on viral back-and-forth with Pelosi: 'Always ask tough questions'

ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott was pressed on her contentious exchange with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral last week during a Tuesday appearance on "The View."

"I think people have to understand that one of the best parts about an American democracy is the freedom of the press and there’s no better representation of that than on Capitol Hill," Scott said, responding to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"My job is always to be respectful, first and foremost, but always to ask tough questions, and lawmakers may not always like those questions. They don’t have to answer them, but I’ll just keep asking them anyway," the reporter added.

Scott asked Pelosi last week about President Biden staying in the White House race in a video that quickly went viral after Pelosi snapped at Scott over her questioning, at one point saying, "Am I speaking English to you?"

"The View" co-host Joy Behar responded to Scott and argued that Pelosi did answer her question.

"She did say that she believes that President Biden can actually win the election … even though she said she didn’t want to take questions in the hallway. After I asked that question, she answered, which led to a follow-up, and then you saw what happened from there," Scott said.

"I'm not having any discussions with you, or anyone else, about what I talk to the president about, with all due respect," Pelsoi told Scott during the testy exchange. "I'm not going to be making any comments today, in the hallway, about the fate of our nation, OK?"

Scott also recounted her experience reporting on the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, where the former president survived an assassination attempt.

"It’s something that I’m still processing right now, 72 hours later," Scott said. "All of the sudden you just hear these popping sounds, pop, pop, pop, pop. It’s almost like you thought it was a firecracker or something and then everyone in the crowd started screaming, started yelling, ‘shots fired, get down, get down.' I encouraged my colleague next to me from CBS to get down on the ground. My security yanked me down off the press riser and that's when we took cover."

"I had an incredible colleague from NBC, Jake Traylor, who shielded me in those moments," Scott continued. "There’s so many things that go through your head, right? It maybe was only a couple of seconds, but it felt like time really slowed down, and you start playing this ‘what if’ game, what if there’s a gunman on the loose?"