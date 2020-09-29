ABC's Martha Raddatz: 'There wasn't a whole lot of enthusiasm' for Biden during my road trip across America

ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz witnessed a lack of excitement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while speaking to voters across America.

After taking a 6,000-mile road trip, Raddatz appeared on "The View" and revealed that a top campaign issue for voters heading into November is "the economy," telling Whoop Goldberg that she was "very surprised" and "really shocked" how little the coronavirus outbreak was mentioned as if "you wouldn't really know it was happening."

"The hard-core Trump voters... they basically say Trump walks on water. Nothing will change their mind," Raddatz said. "In fact, this morning, I called someone who I talked to on the road trip about Donald Trump and the tax story and he said, 'Good for Donald Trump. As long as it wasn't illegal, I want the name of his accountant.' So those people, that solid base is not going anywhere."

She went on to say how little support for the Democratic nominee she witnessed while on the road.

"I also found there wasn’t a whole lot of enthusiasm for Joe Biden," Raddatz said. "There’s a lot of enthusiasm among Democratic voters and some independents to get Donald Trump out, but not necessarily that enthusiasm."

Raddatz also recalled the 2012 vice-presidential debate she moderated between then-VP Biden and then-GOP candidate Paul Ryan and how they were "so civil" and "dare I say, gentlemen."

"I don’t think you’re going to get a lot of that tonight," Raddatz previewed the first presidential debate between Biden and President Trump before reflecting how the Biden-Ryan debate "seems quite quaint" by comparison.