ABC inks new deal with George Stephanopoulos as anchor cost network millions in Trump defamation suit

ABC News has inked a new deal with his longtime anchor George Stephanopoulos as he cost the network millions in its lawsuit settlement with President-elect Donald Trump, according to reports.

Stephanpoulos, who reportedly made up to $18 million per year in his previous contract, was at the center of a defamation suit that was settled with Trump last week, but reports say the timing between the settlement and his new contract were coincidental.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The extension to Stephanopoulos' contract followed reports of alleged behind-the-scenes drama at the Disney-owned network. Variety reported that Stephanopolous was "blindsided" by his bosses' decision to settle the defamation lawsuit and that he was "unhappy" with the result.

Network insiders had cast uncertainty whether the settlement would impact Stephanopoulos' future at ABC, according to Variety's report. However, hours after that story was published, The Los Angeles Times broke the news of the anchor's extension at ABC.

The lawsuit stemmed from an exchange Stephanpoulos had with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., in March on his Sunday program "This Week" in which he claimed ten separate times Trump was found "liable for rape," when the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil case actually determined him to be liable for "sexual abuse," which has a distinct definition under New York law.

Initially, the "Good Morning America" co-host was defiant in the face of Trump’s lawsuit, telling CBS' Stephen Colbert that he wouldn’t be "cowed out of doing my job because of a threat."

"Trump sued me because I used the word ‘rape,’ even though a judge said that’s in fact what did happen. We filed a motion to dismiss," Stephanopoulos told Colbert.

A judge ultimately tossed ABC News' motion to dismiss Trump's lawsuit and settled with the president-elect in December before entering a costly trial.

According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees.

Stephanopoulos and ABC News also had to issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of an article on ABC News' website. The note reads, "ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024."

Liberal critics from rival networks including CNN, NBC and MSNBC accused ABC News of "bending the knee" to Trump.