ABC, CBS ignore comments by Ilhan Omar comparing US, Israel to terrorist groups

ABC and CBS newscasts ignored the controversy surrounding recent comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations Hamas and the Taliban.

An analysis by the conservative Media Research Center showed the two networks, as well as NBC, ignored the controversy for days following the far-left "Squad" member's Monday remarks, and the bipartisan backlash that led her to clarify their intent.

‘SQUAD’ REPS RALLY TO DEFENSE OF ILHAN OMAR AFTER FELLOW DEMS LAMBASTE HER OVER ISRAEL COMMENTS

According to the MRC, NBC eventually reported on the controversy in its Thursday nightly news report, but seemingly downplayed the backlash by Omar's fellow Democrats calling her out for using "false equivalences" to "give cover to terrorist groups." ABC and CBS still had not covered the story following their Friday morning news programs.

"We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice," Omar tweeted Monday.

ILHAN OMAR SLAMMED BY FELLOW HOUSE DEM FOR ‘OUTRAGEOUS AND CLEARLY FALSE’ STATEMENTS ABOUT US, ISRAEL

Her remarks led to criticism from both sides of the aisle, with 12 Democratic House members blasting her comparison as "offensive" and "misguided." They urged her to clarify her words.

DEM INFIGHTING REACHES NEW LEVEL AFTER OMAR CALLS COLLEAGUES' CRITICISM ‘ISLAMAPHOBIC’

Omar responded to the criticism Thursday, calling it "Islamophobic" and "offensive." She added that the "constant harassing [and] silencing" from the Democrats criticizing her was "unbearable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar's fellow far-left "Squad" members rallied to her defense Thursday, describing the criticism against her as "bad faith attempts to take [her] words out of context," and "constant vilification." She attempted to clarify her remarks on the same day, saying, "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those [International Criminal Court] cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.