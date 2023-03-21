More than 500,000 students home from school on first day of Los Angeles union strike

More than 500,000 students are not in classes as the Los Angeles Unified School District is closed for a 3-day strike after union negotiators failed to reach an agreement with the district Monday.

Members of SEIU Local 99, or the Education Workers United, voted to approve a strike for Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23 following a year of failed negotiations over staffing and wage increases.

SEIU Local 99 is a union of 50,000 education workers including cafeteria workers, special education assistants, custodians and bus drivers in K-12 schools, early education centers, homes and community colleges throughout Southern California, according to its website.

SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias has said workers have been living off "poverty wages" with the average salary at LAUSD at $25,000 a year with employees often working part-time hours.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho confirmed the close of the district's schools on Twitter.

"Despite our invitation for a transparent, honest conversation that perhaps would result in a meaningful solution that would avoid a strike, we must formally announce that all schools across LAUSD will be closed to students tomorrow," he tweeted. "We continue to be available to have a conversation tonight, early morning and all throughout the day tomorrow."

Negotiations began in April 2022, but union leaders said talks came to a standstill in December and a state-appointed mediator took over communications between both parties. In February, 96% of LAUSD workers represented by SEIU Local 99 voted to strike.

"This afternoon, SEIU Local 99 had agreed to enter a confidential mediation process with LAUSD to try and address our differences," Arias said in a statement regarding the strike. "Unfortunately, LAUSD broke that confidentiality by sharing it with the media before our bargaining team, which makes all decisions, had a chance to discuss how to proceed."

"This is yet another example of the school district’s continued disrespect of school workers. We are ready to strike," he added. "We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD. We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state."

Picketing began at 6:30am PT and footage of the early morning strike has already begun circulating social media.

"LAUSD STRIKE ALERT! RAIN OR SHINE WE ARE OUT AT THE PICKET LINES! Local 99 bus drivers we’re out this morning @LASchools Van Nuys Bus Yard. Did you know Local 99 represents nearly 1000 district bus drivers?" SEIU Local 99 tweeted.

"This is the first day of a 3-day strike against #LAUSD. Here at a bus yard in #VanNuys, bus drivers march in a picket line in the pouring rain. They want a 30-percent pay raise.," KNX News reporter Jon Baird tweeted.

"BREAKING: thousands of LAUSD workers are on strike and teachers will not cross the picket line, shutting down schools across LA. Congressman Adam Schiff is here at the press conference launching the walk out," Spectrum News 1 SoCal reporter Kate Cagle tweeted.

Select schools in the district are providing supervised child care and grab-and-go lunches during the strike.