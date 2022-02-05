Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update

Norwegian skier wins first gold of Olympics: LIVE UPDATES

As competition got underway in Beijing Saturday, skier Therese Johaug won the 2022 Games first gold in cross-country sking

Covered by: Brie Stimson

3Posts
Norwegian cross-country skier wins first gold of Olympics

Norwegian cross-country skier wins first gold of Olympics

Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Norwegian cross-county skier Therese Johaug won the first gold medal at the Games Saturday in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon.

The skiathlon was a mass-start race that began with 7.5 kilometers of classic skiing. After striding two laps around the 3.75-kilometer course, racers came through the stadium and quickly switched to skate skis before heading out for another two laps.

The medal is her first individual Olympic gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Speed skater Schouten wins gold for Netherlands on Saturday

Speed skater Schouten wins gold for Netherlands on Saturday

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the Olympic record in the women's speedskating 3,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten won gold on Saturday in the 3000 meters. Schouten broke a 20-year Olympic record.

Skating in the last of 10 pairs, Schouten turned in a blazing final lap to post a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. The previous record was 3:57.70 from 2002.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Bold, defiant Beijing opens Winter Olympics

Bold, defiant Beijing opens Winter Olympics

Performers dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Beijing appeared more confident and bold as it opened the Winter Olympics Friday, despite boycotts of the games from nations concerned over Uyghur human rights abuses.

Leaders of the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada and other Western nations have diplomatic boycotts on the games.

In a moment that felt purposeful during Friday ceremony, Uyghur athlete Dinigeer Yilamujiang delivered the Olympic flame, one of the most sough-after roles.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here