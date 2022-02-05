Norwegian skier wins first gold of Olympics: LIVE UPDATES
Norwegian cross-county skier Therese Johaug won the first gold medal at the Games Saturday in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon.
The skiathlon was a mass-start race that began with 7.5 kilometers of classic skiing. After striding two laps around the 3.75-kilometer course, racers came through the stadium and quickly switched to skate skis before heading out for another two laps.
The medal is her first individual Olympic gold.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten won gold on Saturday in the 3000 meters. Schouten broke a 20-year Olympic record.
Skating in the last of 10 pairs, Schouten turned in a blazing final lap to post a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. The previous record was 3:57.70 from 2002.
Beijing appeared more confident and bold as it opened the Winter Olympics Friday, despite boycotts of the games from nations concerned over Uyghur human rights abuses.
Leaders of the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada and other Western nations have diplomatic boycotts on the games.
In a moment that felt purposeful during Friday ceremony, Uyghur athlete Dinigeer Yilamujiang delivered the Olympic flame, one of the most sough-after roles.
