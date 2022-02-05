Norwegian skier wins first gold of Olympics: LIVE UPDATES

Norwegian cross-country skier wins first gold of Olympics

Norwegian cross-county skier Therese Johaug won the first gold medal at the Games Saturday in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon.

The skiathlon was a mass-start race that began with 7.5 kilometers of classic skiing. After striding two laps around the 3.75-kilometer course, racers came through the stadium and quickly switched to skate skis before heading out for another two laps.

The medal is her first individual Olympic gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.