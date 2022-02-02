Expand / Collapse search
Winter Olympics 2022 set to begin in Beijing: LIVE UPDATES

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing, China, with competition starting Feb. 2 and the opening ceremonies starting Feb. 4. The Olympics run through Feb. 20.

Covered by: Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj and Daniel Canova

Team USA ready to go

The Beijing 2022, American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee announced its 222-member team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at the Winter Games in China.

The Olympic competitions are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony set for Feb. 4. The competition ends on Feb. 20.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said in a news release.

"The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams."

Click here to see the full Team USA roster.

Beijing Olympics is here

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria takes a practice run during the men's singles luge training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The Winter Games will be held in China for the first time. The previous Games had been held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 and Sochi, Russia, in 2014. Beijing is set to be the first city to host the Winter and Summer Olympics.

In 2018, Norway finished with the most medals (39). Norway also tied for the most goals with Germany at 14. The U.S. finished with nine gold, eight silver and six bronze medals for a grand total of 23. The U.S. finished fourth overall in gold medal and total medal tallies.

Click here to see what else you need to know.

