Winter Olympics 2022 set to begin in Beijing: LIVE UPDATES

Team USA ready to go

The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee announced its 222-member team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at the Winter Games in China.

The Olympic competitions are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony set for Feb. 4. The competition ends on Feb. 20.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said in a news release.

"The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams."

