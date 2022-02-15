Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine: Moscow reportedly seen returning some troops to bases: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden has said that Russia is essentially in position for an invasion.

Covered by: Fox News , Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche

Putin: Russia is ready for talks with US and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency in Europe, according to the Associated Press.

The development comes after Russia announced it is pulling back some troops from military exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine -- although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging."

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the U.S. and NATO rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

But the U.S. and NATO have agreed to discuss a range of security measures that Russia had previously proposed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Greg Norman

Boris Johnson: Russian activity 'certainly can be construed as preparation for an invasion'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that "there are signs of a diplomatic opening" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine standoff, but "on the other hand, the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging."

Johnson, according to Reuters, said British intelligence suggests Russia is building field hospitals in Belarus near Ukraine's border, which can "certainly can be construed as preparation for an invasion."

"You've got more battalion tactical groups actually being brought closer to the border with Ukraine," he added.

"So mixed signals I think at the moment and all the more reason therefore for us to remain very tough and very united, particularly on the economic sanctions," Johnson reportedly said.

Posted by Greg Norman

UN Secretary-General: Price of a Ukraine war is 'too high to contemplate'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday that he is "deeply worried by the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe.

"The price in human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate," he continued.

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation," Guterres added. "I will remain fully engaged in the hours and days to come. I just spoke this morning with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and of Ukraine."

Posted by Greg Norman

Germany's leader meets with Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Photos show Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sitting at a long table during their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday.

The table made headlines last week after French President Emmanuel Macron was seen photographed with Putin the same location.

Macron had refused a Russian COVID-19 test during his visit with Putin due to fears that Russian authorities could use the test to obtain his DNA, according to a report.

"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," a source said, according to Reuters.

Posted by Greg Norman

Ukraine's foreign minister sounds off on reports of Russian troop movements

Posted by Greg Norman

NATO: 'So far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that "there are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue" and "this gives grounds for cautious optimism," but "so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side," according to Reuters.

"Russia has amassed a fighting force in and around Ukraine unprecedented since the cold war. Everything is now in place for a new attack," Stoltenberg reportedly added. "But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution."

Posted by Greg Norman

Russian tanks on the move

(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Russian army tanks stand ready to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia.

Posted by Fox News

Russia reportedly seen returning some troops to bases

A woman attends a military exercise for territorial defense amid the tension on the border with Russia, in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that some troops, tanks and other military vehicles were heading back to bases, according to reports.

Reuters, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency, reported the units were in the Southern and Western military districts and wrapped up their military exercises. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on Russia to remove all troops from the border if the country is serious about de-escalation. 

“The Russians have claimed that they have no plans for an invasion, but we will need to see a full scale removal of troops to show that is true,” she said.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Ukrainian president confuses with Facebook post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint news conference earlier this month in Kyiv. (Photo by Peter Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday clarified a post on his personal Facebook page that said Wednesday “will be the day of the attack,” which was viewed by many as a warning of a Russia invasion. 

His post read: The relevant decree has already been signed. On this day, we will hoist national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity. We have one great European aspiration -- we want freedom and are ready to fight for it. Fourteen thousand defenders and civilians killed in this war [against Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region] are watching us from the sky. And we will not betray their memory.

UPI reported that Zelenskyy’s aides played down the post and said his intention was to reassure Ukrainians and call for unity. -Edmund DeMarche

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

