Russia-Ukraine: Moscow reportedly seen returning some troops to bases: LIVE UPDATES

Putin: Russia is ready for talks with US and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency in Europe, according to the Associated Press.

The development comes after Russia announced it is pulling back some troops from military exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine -- although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging."

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the U.S. and NATO rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

But the U.S. and NATO have agreed to discuss a range of security measures that Russia had previously proposed.

