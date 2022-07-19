Trump's clout tested as primary voters decide elections in Maryland: LIVE UPDATES

Maryland House candidate aims to unite Republicans, defeat 'part-time congressman' David Trone

Matthew Foldi, a 25-year-old journalist turned Maryland House candidate, is sounding off on his goal to unite the Republican Party and defeat what he considers an incumbent "part-time congressman" ahead of his party's primary election in the Old Line State on Tuesday.

Speaking to Fox News Digital about his efforts to garner the GOP nomination to represent Maryland's Sixth Congressional District in the House, Foldi, who announced his candidacy in the race in May, said Thursday that he and his campaign are working overtime to defeat his challengers, both Democrat and Republican.

"We are doing a massive marathon that we're sprinting," Foldi said, expressing optimism about the election. "Obviously, this has been a short campaign for us, but we've been putting up massive voter contact numbers all across the district."

Discussing his opposition in the race to represent the newly redrawn district that stretches from Germantown through Cumberland, Foldi said he is working to unite Republicans in the state and prove he is the best candidate to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone in the November general election.

