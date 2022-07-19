Trump's clout tested as primary voters decide elections in Maryland: LIVE UPDATES
Voters in Maryland took to the polls Tuesday to vote in primary elections across the state, with the GOP gubernatorial race serving as a direct test to Trump's strength within the party.
KEY PRIMARY RACES — MD GOP Governor, MD-06, MD-04, MD-01
POLLS CLOSE — Maryland @ 8:00 p.m. ET
Matthew Foldi, a 25-year-old journalist turned Maryland House candidate, is sounding off on his goal to unite the Republican Party and defeat what he considers an incumbent "part-time congressman" ahead of his party's primary election in the Old Line State on Tuesday.
Speaking to Fox News Digital about his efforts to garner the GOP nomination to represent Maryland's Sixth Congressional District in the House, Foldi, who announced his candidacy in the race in May, said Thursday that he and his campaign are working overtime to defeat his challengers, both Democrat and Republican.
"We are doing a massive marathon that we're sprinting," Foldi said, expressing optimism about the election. "Obviously, this has been a short campaign for us, but we've been putting up massive voter contact numbers all across the district."
Discussing his opposition in the race to represent the newly redrawn district that stretches from Germantown through Cumberland, Foldi said he is working to unite Republicans in the state and prove he is the best candidate to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone in the November general election.
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot Tuesday in Maryland’s primaries, but he’s front and center as the candidate he’s backing is one of the co-front-runners in the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Also a factor are national Democrats, who’d spent seven-figures to meddle in the GOP primary.
The other marquee contest is the crowded field of contenders vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, which includes a former U.S. Labor secretary who later served as Democratic National Committee chair, a former U.S. secretary of education, the state’s current comptroller, and a best-selling author who can count on Oprah Winfrey as a top supporter.
There’s also a couple of congressional primary showdowns that are grabbing some national attention as voters heads to the polls in blue state Maryland.
