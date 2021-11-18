Saule Omarova, Biden’s OCC pick, faces Senate committee: LIVE UPDATES
Saule Omarova, who has faces stark criticism from Republicans over past statements, has been nominated to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and will appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee later Thursday.
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, has said Omarova’s previous academic work disqualifies her, calling her proposals too radical for her to oversee the OCC.
The Associated Press reported that Toomey requested a copy of a graduation paper she wrote about Karl Marx “in the original Russian” when she was an undergraduate at Moscow State University.
Omarova told the AP that the paper was required coursework for all undergraduates.
“You write what you were supposed to write. This was not the kind of country where you had the freedom to disagree with the totalitarian regime,” she said. “Frankly it’s amazing that 32 years later, this paper is somehow back from the land of the dead.” -AP contributed
A police report from 1995 reveals new striking details about President Biden’s nominee to be comptroller of the currency's "retail theft" arrest.
Fox News obtained the police report detailing the arrest of Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Omarova, who was 28 years old at the time, was arrested in 1995 for "retail theft" from a T.J. Maxx store in Madison, Wisconsin.
The police report, filed by a T.J. Maxx security agent, says she stole $214 worth of merchandise before being caught.
The White House says it still stands behind Saule Omarova as its nominee to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, despite impassioned attacks against her from Republicans and concerns from key Democrats.
"Saule Omarova is eminently qualified and was nominated for this role because of her lifetime of work on financial regulation, including in the private sector, in government and as a leading academic in the field. The White House continues to strongly support her historic nomination," the White House said in a statement to FOX Business this week.
