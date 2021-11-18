Saule Omarova, Biden’s OCC pick, faces Senate committee: LIVE UPDATES

Toomey says previous academic work disqualifies nominee

Saule Omarova, who has faces stark criticism from Republicans over past statements, has been nominated to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and will appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee later Thursday.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, has said Omarova’s previous academic work disqualifies her, calling her proposals too radical for her to oversee the OCC.

The Associated Press reported that Toomey requested a copy of a graduation paper she wrote about Karl Marx “in the original Russian” when she was an undergraduate at Moscow State University.

Omarova told the AP that the paper was required coursework for all undergraduates.

“You write what you were supposed to write. This was not the kind of country where you had the freedom to disagree with the totalitarian regime,” she said. “Frankly it’s amazing that 32 years later, this paper is somehow back from the land of the dead.” -AP contributed