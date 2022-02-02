Russia-Ukraine: US sending 3,000 more troops to NATO's eastern flank, officials say: LIVE UPDATES

Putin accuses US of using Ukraine as 'instrument' in its effort to contain Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday—for the first time in weeks—spoke publicly about tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border and blamed the U.S. of using the issue in an attempt to contain Moscow.

The Kremlin has been blamed by the U.S. and European allies for deploying enough troops to the region to wage an invasion of its smaller neighbor. Ukraine is not a NATO ally, the alliance is not obligated to come to Kyiv’s defense if there is a Russian attack.

U.S. and NATO allies have spoken about supporting Ukraine and hitting Moscow with crippling sanctions, but no country has committed to coming to Kyiv's defense with troops. Putin said Washington has little interest in Ukraine’s security, Reuters reported.

He said the U.S. is fixated on containing Russia and the Ukraine quagmire is just an “instrument to achieve this goal.”

Russia has been critical of NATO’s expansion east and the placement of missile systems in Eastern Europe. The Kremlin has called these issues a security concern of its own and has demanded action.

The Reuters report pointed out that Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, called on the West to respect a 1999 deal that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

The U.S. and other NATO countries have been supporting the Ukrainians with military equipment and Kyiv's military is considered to be more formidable than in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted Tuesday that his country has received about "500 tons of defense equipment" from the U.S.

"The day hasn’t passed yet and we’re unloading the 6th bird from our friends from the U.S.! 84 tons of ammunition arrived in Kyiv!" he wrote.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, responding to the tweet, wrote "we vastly prefer the path of dialogue and diplomacy, but we will continue to provide Ukraine the defensive assistance needed to defend against Russia's massive military force assembled on its borders."