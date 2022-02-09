Russia-Ukraine: Pentagon planning for US troops to help evacuate Americans: LIVE UPDATES

Pentagon planning for US troops to help evacuate Americans if Russia invades: US defense officials

Senior U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Wednesday a report in The Wall Street Journal saying that the "White House has approved a Pentagon plan for U.S. troops in Poland to help thousands of Americans likely to flee Ukraine if Russia attacks."

The report, citing U.S. officials, said some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to eastern Europe are going to "set up checkpoints, tent camps and other temporary facilities inside Poland's border with Ukraine in preparation to serve arriving Americans."

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division who oversaw the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan last August, was deployed to Poland this past weekend.

U.S. officials are expecting up to five million refugees to flee Ukraine if Russia stages an invasion. An estimated 30,000 Americans are still in Ukraine despite numerous pleas from the State Department to depart immediately, and only 7,000 are registered with the U.S. embassy there in Kyiv.