Russia-Ukraine: NATO chief: Warning time for possible Russian invasion is 'going down': LIVE UPDATES

Biden tells Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' as possible Russian invasion looms

President Biden warned Americans who remain in Ukraine that they should get out of the country amid growing tensions along the border there as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs whether to invade.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden told NBC News’ Lester Holt in a pre-taped interview that ran Thursday evening.

"It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization," Biden said. "We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."

Click here to read more on Fox News