Pelosi extends infrastructure bill deadline after progressives sink vote: LIVE UPDATES

McConnell accuses Dem leaders of ‘letting the radical left run Capitol Hill’ on infrastructure

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday accused Democratic leadership of "letting the radical left run Capitol Hill" after a bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House amid demands from the far-left wing of the Democratic caucus that a $3.5 trillion spending package be passed first.

"Democratic leaders are letting the radical left run Capitol Hill," McConnell said in a statement.

"Socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied against the Administration’s infrastructure bill and defeated it. With Americans already suffering the worst inflation in 30 years, Democrats have taken our roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways hostage to ram through an historically reckless taxing and spending spree that would hurt families and help China."

