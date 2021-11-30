Expand / Collapse search
Omicron variant: As US braces, CDC updates booster guidance: LIVE UPDATES

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the new omicron variant of the coronavirus "emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19."

Omicron was in Netherlands earlier than first thought, officials say

Shopping streets are near-empty after 5 p.m. in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday, after a tougher COVID-19 related lockdown came into effect starting Sunday. (AP/Peter Dejong)

Dutch health officials revealed Tuesday that the omicron variant was actually inside their country days earlier than initially thought. 

The Netherlands' RIVM health institute found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the U.N. health agency on Nov. 24. 

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged — but that hasn't stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa. Those moves have been criticized by South Africa and the WHO has urged against them, arguing they have a limited effect. 

Much is still not known about the variant — though the WHO warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious. 

The Dutch announcement Tuesday further muddies the timeline on when the new variant actually emerged. Previously, the Dutch had said they found the variant among passengers who came from South Africa on Friday — but these new cases predate that. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Posted by Greg Norman

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with business leaders about the holiday shopping season, in the library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on Monday. (AP/Evan Vucci)

A federal court halted President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states.

"The scale falls clearly in favor of healthcare facilities operating with some unvaccinated employees, staff, trainees, students, volunteers and contractors, rather than the swift, irremediable impact of requiring healthcare facilities to choose between two undesirable choices — providing substandard care or providing no healthcare at all," wrote U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in a 32-page order Monday.

The 10 states impacted by the ruling are those that sued the Biden administration over the rule: Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Biden's Nov. 5 order applied to health workers in hospitals that receive federal funding through Medicaid or Medicare, with Biden arguing that the rule was needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among the nation's health care workers.

But Schelp ruled the order likely exceeded Biden's authority, giving the ten states a temporary victory as the case continues to wind its way through the system.

Posted by Fox News

CDC updates guidance to urge boosters for all individuals over 18 as omicron looms

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 4. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated agency guidance to advise that anyone over age 18 should receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

Walensky went on to claim that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 "emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19."

Posted by Fox News

