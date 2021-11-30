Omicron variant: As US braces, CDC updates booster guidance: LIVE UPDATES

Omicron was in Netherlands earlier than first thought, officials say

Dutch health officials revealed Tuesday that the omicron variant was actually inside their country days earlier than initially thought.

The Netherlands' RIVM health institute found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the U.N. health agency on Nov. 24.

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged — but that hasn't stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa. Those moves have been criticized by South Africa and the WHO has urged against them, arguing they have a limited effect.

Much is still not known about the variant — though the WHO warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious.

The Dutch announcement Tuesday further muddies the timeline on when the new variant actually emerged. Previously, the Dutch had said they found the variant among passengers who came from South Africa on Friday — but these new cases predate that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.