Omicron more likely to cause reinfection than other COVID variants, researchers say: LIVE UPDATES

The risk for coronavirus reinfection is at least three times higher with the omicron variant compared to previous ones, South African researchers studying the newly identified mutation of the virus have said.

Omicron-stricken South Africa may be a glimpse into the future of COVID-19

Omicron 3 times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID variants: researchers

South African scientists say the risk of reinfection from the omicron COVID-19 variant is at least three times higher than for any previous variant. 

In the preliminary study, researchers looked at approximately 2.8 million positive coronavirus infections between March 2020 and Nov. 27, 2021, and 35,670 suspected reinfections were identified.

From this retrospective analysis, the group said increases in primary infection were observed following the introduction of both the beta and delta variants, but no corresponding increase was observed in the reinfection hazard.

