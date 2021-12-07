Omicron COVID-19 variant: Mutation may overtake delta variant: LIVE UPDATES

Omicron achieving near dominance in South Africa

Global health officials are trying to learn about the COVID-19 omicron variant and say the mutation may overtake delta to become the world's dominant strain.

“It’s still early days, but increasingly, data is starting to trickle in, suggesting that omicron is likely to outcompete delta in many, if not all, places,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

Cities are putting safeguards in place with the hope that the variant can be contained. Meanwhile, reports out of South Africa indicate that omicron may be less severe than previous variants.

The New York Times reported that scientist at a hospital in Pretoria say patients with the new mutation seem to be less sick than those who previously sought treatment. The paper said most patients discovered they had the virus after being admitted for other issues. - The Associated Press contributed to this report